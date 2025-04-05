JP Sears News: Notches win with quality start

Sears (1-1) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 6.1 innings.

Sears fell behind 3-0 through three innings, but he didn't give up any runs thereafter, and an Athletics comeback helped him pick up his first win of the campaign. The southpaw has notched a quality start in each of his two outings so far this season after achieving that feat 13 times in 32 starts last year. Sears will look to keep rolling his next time on the mound, which is projected to be next week at home against the Mets.