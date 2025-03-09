Fantasy Baseball
JP Sears News: Rounding into form

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 2:17pm

Sears gave up one run over three innings with four strikeouts in Saturday's Cactus League win over Arizona. He has a 3.38 ERA with a 8:4 K:BB in eight innings this spring.

Sears looks to be in regular-season form as Opening Day approaches. He's locked in as the No. 3 starter for the A's after leading the team in innings and wins last season. While Sears isn't dominant (18.1 percent strikeout rate last season), he does features good control (6.5 percent walk rate).

