JP Sears News: Rounding into regular season form

Sears gave up one run over three innings with four strikeouts in Saturday's spring training win over Arizona. He has a 3.38 ERA with a 8:4 K:BB ratio in eight innings this spring.

Sears looks in regular season form as Opening Day approaches. He's locked in as the No. 3 starter for the A's after leading the team in in innings and wins last season. While Sears lacks strikeouts (18.1% K% last season) he features good control (6.5% BB%).