Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
JP Sears headshot

JP Sears News: Rounding into regular season form

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Sears gave up one run over three innings with four strikeouts in Saturday's spring training win over Arizona. He has a 3.38 ERA with a 8:4 K:BB ratio in eight innings this spring.

Sears looks in regular season form as Opening Day approaches. He's locked in as the No. 3 starter for the A's after leading the team in in innings and wins last season. While Sears lacks strikeouts (18.1% K% last season) he features good control (6.5% BB%).

JP Sears
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now