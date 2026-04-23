JR Ritchie News: Added to roster ahead of debut
Atlanta selected Ritchie's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Ritchie is set to make his major-league debut Thursday versus the Nationals. The 22-year-old has had a dominant run at Gwinnett to begin the 2026 campaign, collecting a 0.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings spanning five starts. It's likely to be just a spot start for Ritchie, as Spencer Strider (oblique) is due to rejoin the Atlanta rotation next week.
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