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JR Ritchie News: Added to roster ahead of debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Atlanta selected Ritchie's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Ritchie is set to make his major-league debut Thursday versus the Nationals. The 22-year-old has had a dominant run at Gwinnett to begin the 2026 campaign, collecting a 0.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings spanning five starts. It's likely to be just a spot start for Ritchie, as Spencer Strider (oblique) is due to rejoin the Atlanta rotation next week.

JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves
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