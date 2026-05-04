JR Ritchie News: Battles control against Mariners

Ritchie allowed three runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two batters over five-plus innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Monday.

Ritchie battled his control throughout the game and threw just 47 of 93 pitches for strikes. However, he managed to get through five frames without allowing a run despite walking four batters and hitting another during that span. The free passes finally caught up with Ritchie in the sixth; he began the inning by walking the first two batters he faced before serving up a three-run homer to Luke Raley. Ritchie was pulled after that long ball and ended up with a no-decision. The rookie righty has flashed good potential this year, but walks have been an issue, as he has a 13:12 K:BB through 17.1 frames spanning three starts. His spot in the rotation isn't guaranteed if he isn't able improve his control moving forward.