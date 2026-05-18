JR Ritchie News: Crumbles in fourth inning

Ritchie (1-1) took the loss Monday against Miami, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander turned in his worst major-league start so far, surrendering a season-high six runs in a season-low four innings. Ritchie also plunked a pair of batters on the evening, with most of the damage being done during a disastrous fourth inning that saw the Marlins tag him for five runs. He's set to bring an underwhelming 4.91 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 21:16 K:BB over 25.2 frames into a difficult matchup against the division-rival Nationals this weekend.