JR Ritchie News: Grabs win in debut
Ritchie (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.
It was an impressive major-league debut for the 22-year-old Ritchie, who needed just 89 pitches to get through seven innings while holding Washington to a pair of solo home runs. While Ritchie could return to the minors with Spencer Strider (oblique) expected to return next weekend, the rookie made a strong case for a longer look in the rotation. Ritchie posted a stellar 0.99 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across five starts (27.1 innings) with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.
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