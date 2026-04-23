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JR Ritchie News: Grabs win in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Ritchie (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

It was an impressive major-league debut for the 22-year-old Ritchie, who needed just 89 pitches to get through seven innings while holding Washington to a pair of solo home runs. While Ritchie could return to the minors with Spencer Strider (oblique) expected to return next weekend, the rookie made a strong case for a longer look in the rotation. Ritchie posted a stellar 0.99 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across five starts (27.1 innings) with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves
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