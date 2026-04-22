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JR Ritchie News: Making MLB debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Atlanta will select Ritchie's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Considered to be one of the best pitching prospects in Atlanta's farm system, Ritchie has posted a 0.99 ERA and 1.03 WHIP alongside a 28:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings (five starts) at Gwinnett this season. He's now earned the right to make a start with Atlanta and will be greeted by a Nationals offense that ranks second in MLB with 142 runs scored through 25 games. The 22-year-old's time in the majors is likely to be brief, as Spencer Strider (oblique) is nearing the end of his rehab assignment, though an impressive outing Thursday could buy Ritchie another start in the big leagues.

JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves
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