JR Ritchie News: Moved to minor-league camp

Atlanta assigned Ritchie to minor-league camp Friday.

Ritchie has made waves this spring, posting a 2.25 ERA, a 0.58 WHIP and a 14:5 K:BB across 12 innings pitched. However, he'll open the season in the minors, which was the initial expectation, given Atlanta's starting pitching strength. If he keeps rolling at Triple-A, Ritchie could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later.