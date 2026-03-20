JR Ritchie News: Moved to minor-league camp
Atlanta assigned Ritchie to minor-league camp Friday.
Ritchie has made waves this spring, posting a 2.25 ERA, a 0.58 WHIP and a 14:5 K:BB across 12 innings pitched. However, he'll open the season in the minors, which was the initial expectation, given Atlanta's starting pitching strength. If he keeps rolling at Triple-A, Ritchie could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later.
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