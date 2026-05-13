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JR Ritchie News: No-decision vs. Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ritchie did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings.

Ritchie kept the Cubs off the board through the first four innings of Wednesday's game. He allowed two baserunners in the fifth before being replaced by Tyler Kinley, with the latter giving up an RBI single to Michael Hoerner for the Cubs' first run of the game. Ritchie ran up his pitch count to 87 while tossing 53 strikes (60.9 percent strike rate), and he sits at a 3.32 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 21.2 innings this season. His next start is slated for next week on the road against the Marlins.

JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves
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