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JR Ritchie News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Atlanta optioned Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Ritchie was tagged for six runs over four innings in Monday's loss to the Marlins. He was terrific in his major-league debut last month but wound up posting a 4.91 ERA and 21:16 K:BB over 25.2 innings in his five starts for Atlanta. With Ritchie back in the minors, Martin Perez should settle into a rotation spot for Atlanta.

JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves
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