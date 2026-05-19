JR Ritchie News: Sent back to minors

Atlanta optioned Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Ritchie was tagged for six runs over four innings in Monday's loss to the Marlins. He was terrific in his major-league debut last month but wound up posting a 4.91 ERA and 21:16 K:BB over 25.2 innings in his five starts for Atlanta. With Ritchie back in the minors, Martin Perez should settle into a rotation spot for Atlanta.