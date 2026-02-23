JR Ritchie headshot

JR Ritchie News: Sharp in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Ritchie tossed two scoreless, no-hit innings in Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Twins on Sunday, walking one and striking out one.

The 22-year-old right-hander tossed 19 of 32 pitches for strikes in his spring debut. Ritchie is knocking on the door of the majors after posting a 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 61:27 K:BB through 11 starts and 59.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett last season, and while Atlanta doesn't want to rush him, he could be an injury or two away from getting thrust into the rotation.

JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves
