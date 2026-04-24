JR Ritchie News: Staying in majors for now
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that Ritchie will remain in the majors for now because "we wanted him to be an option in the picture moving forward," Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ritchie was dynamite in his major-league debut Thursday versus the Nationals, yielding two runs over seven innings while notching seven strikeouts. Spencer Strider (oblique) is tentatively lined up to rejoin the Atlanta next week, which could leave Ritchie without a spot in the rotation. It's unclear whether the club is considering a six-man rotation for a turn, or if Ritchie could be used out of the bullpen. More clarity on the rookie's usage should be revealed in the coming days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JR Ritchie See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge3 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers4 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JR Ritchie See More