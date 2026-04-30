JR Ritchie News: Staying in rotation for now

Ritchie won't be optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett when Spencer Strider (oblique) comes off the injured list this weekend, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Manager Walt Weiss was effusive in his praise of the rookie right-hander after he battled for a no-decision against the Tigers on Wednesday, and the skipper made it clear Ritchie would take his next turn in the rotation early next week in his hometown of Seattle. It's not yet clear whether that means Atlanta will shift to a six-man rotation when Strider is activated, or whether Martin Perez -- who's been designated for assignment once already this season -- will get bumped instead, but in either scenario Ritchie will get a longer look in the majors. Through his first two MLB starts, he's produced a 2.92 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in 12.1 innings.