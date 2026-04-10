JR Ritchie News: Strong start to campaign
Ritchie has posted a 1.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings over three starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season.
The 22-year-old right-hander is coming off his best outing of the year so far Tuesday, allowing just one run over seven innings against Nashville with a 7:1 K:BB. Ritchie isn't yet on the 40-man roster and may be behind Didier Fuentes in the pecking order for a promotion as a result if Atlanta needs rotation help, but he's building a string case to make his big-league debut at some point in 2026.
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