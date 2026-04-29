JR Ritchie News: Walks four in no-decision
Ritchie allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus Detroit on Wednesday.
Ritchie's own throwing error on a pickoff attempt led to the unearned run on his line in the second inning. He also gave up a solo home run to Riley Greene. All in all, Ritchie has done well over his first two major-league starts, surrendering five runs (four earned) across 12.1 innings with an 11:6 K:BB, though he has given up three homers. Spencer Strider (oblique) is set for his season debut Sunday in Colorado, which could lead to Ritchie heading back to Triple-A Gwinnett since he is a rookie and can be optioned. If Ritchie gets another start, it would likely come during next week's road series in Seattle.
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