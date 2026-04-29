JR Ritchie headshot

JR Ritchie News: Walks four in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Ritchie allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus Detroit on Wednesday.

Ritchie's own throwing error on a pickoff attempt led to the unearned run on his line in the second inning. He also gave up a solo home run to Riley Greene. All in all, Ritchie has done well over his first two major-league starts, surrendering five runs (four earned) across 12.1 innings with an 11:6 K:BB, though he has given up three homers. Spencer Strider (oblique) is set for his season debut Sunday in Colorado, which could lead to Ritchie heading back to Triple-A Gwinnett since he is a rookie and can be optioned. If Ritchie gets another start, it would likely come during next week's road series in Seattle.

JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JR Ritchie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JR Ritchie See More
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago