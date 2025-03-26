JT Brubaker Injury: Placed on IL due to rib fractures

The Yankees placed Brubaker (ribs) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 24.

Three of Brubaker's left ribs broke when he was hit by a comebacker in Grapefruit League action against the Rays on Feb. 21. He's eligible to return April 7, but his absence will likely be beyond that date as he has yet to start a throwing program. The absences of Brubaker and Clarke Schmidt (shoulder) opens the door for Carlos Carrasco to see more appearances in the Yankees' rotation.