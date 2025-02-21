JT Brubaker Injury: Tweaks side

Brubaker tweaked his side while attempting to avoid a comebacker during an appearance Friday versus the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The comebacker struck Brubaker in the lower back, but it's the pitcher's side that is the bigger issue. He is receiving treatment, but there is no word yet on how much time he might miss. Brubaker missed all of 2023 and was limited to just eight rehab appearances in 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and later an oblique injury.