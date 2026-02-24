JT Brubaker headshot

JT Brubaker News: Gives up two runs in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Brubaker didn't factor into the decision during Monday's 6-2 Cactus League win over the Athletics, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks across one inning.

Brubaker got the start in his first game action this spring but gave up two singles, two walks and a double in his lone frame. The right-hander re-signed with San Francisco on a one-year, $1.8 million pact after joining the club on a minor-league contract in August following his release from the Yankees. The 32-year-old appeared in five outings (one start) with the Giants in 2025, recording a 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings. Though he has plenty of experience as a starter, Brubaker appears more likely to operate in long relief to begin the season.

JT Brubaker
San Francisco Giants
