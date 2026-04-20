JT Brubaker News: Logs scoreless inning Sunday
Brubaker threw a scoreless inning in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Washington.
Brubaker generated three consecutive outs in the eighth inning, throwing six of his 12 pitches for strikes. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in any of his last five outings, giving up four hits and five walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings during that span. Overall, the 32-year-old owns a 2.38 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB over 11.1 innings in nine appearances.
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