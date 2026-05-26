JT Brubaker News: Logs three scoreless innings Monday
Brubaker threw three scoreless innings in Monday's 6-2 loss to Arizona, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.
Brubaker entered in the seventh inning and turned in a productive performance while tossing 23 of his 35 pitches for strikes. He's logged three scoreless innings in back-to-back appearances, issuing three walks over those two games. The right-hander now owns a 2.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB across 27.1 innings in 18 outings so far this season.
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