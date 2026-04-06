JT Brubaker News: Tosses scoreless inning Sunday

Brubaker allowed one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Brubaker gave up a single and issued a walk but was able to escape the ninth inning without surrendering a run, throwing 12 of his 19 pitches for strikes. Aside from a lackluster performance during Friday's loss to the Mets, the right-hander has had a respectable start to the season. He has allowed three runs, all of which came Friday, along with seven hits and four walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings in five outings.