JT Brubaker headshot

JT Brubaker News: Tosses scoreless inning Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Brubaker allowed one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Brubaker gave up a single and issued a walk but was able to escape the ninth inning without surrendering a run, throwing 12 of his 19 pitches for strikes. Aside from a lackluster performance during Friday's loss to the Mets, the right-hander has had a respectable start to the season. He has allowed three runs, all of which came Friday, along with seven hits and four walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings in five outings.

JT Brubaker
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JT Brubaker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JT Brubaker See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
194 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 20, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
MLB
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 3, 2025