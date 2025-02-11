JT Chargois News: Signs MiLB deal with Texas

The Rangers signed Chargois to a minor league deal Tuesday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Chargois pitched for Miami and Seattle in 2024, notching a 2.23 ERA across 36 appearances. To close out the season, the then 33-year-old allowed two earned runs through the nine innings he pitched during September. Despite this, he was designated for assignment in November by the Mariners. Now 34-years-old, the right-hander will look to earn a spot in the Rangers bullpen.