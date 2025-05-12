J.T. Ginn Injury: Headed to Triple-A for rehab
Ginn (elbow) is expected to report to Triple-A Las Vegas this week to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Placed on the injured list April 26 due to right elbow inflammation, Ginn was shut down for a brief period of time before resuming throwing. After completing a 30-pitch live bullpen session Friday without issue, Ginn will head to Las Vegas and may need just one rehab start before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Gunnar Hoglund has made two turns through the big-league rotation as a replacement for Ginn but may be in line for just one more start with the Athletics before Ginn is activated.
