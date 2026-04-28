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J.T. Ginn News: Deemed healthy after short start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ginn (shoulder) was deemed healthy by the Athletics' training staff Tuesday following his shortened start Sunday against Texas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ginn exited in the fourth inning against the Rangers with right shoulder soreness, but all tests have come back clean, and the right-hander will throw his normal bullpen Wednesday. Ginn has enjoyed a fine start to his 2026 season, logging a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 25 innings. Assuming he makes it through his bullpen without issue, Ginn should be lined up to make a start in the upcoming weekend set with the Guardians.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
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