J.T. Ginn News: Earns win in 2025 debut

Ginn (1-0) came away with the win against the Mets on Saturday. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings.

Ginn was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and was named as the starter for Saturday's game. He was able to navigate through some sticky situations through the first five innings of his outing, but he couldn't maintain the shutout after giving up a solo home run to Brandon Nimmo in the sixth frame. Ginn was two outs shy from registering the quality start, but it was still an excellent outing for the 25-year-old right-hander in what was the seventh major-league start in his career. Ginn is slated to start next week on the road against the Brewers.