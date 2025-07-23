J.T. Ginn News: Efficient outing as starter

Ginn allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Ginn held the Rangers scoreless through three innings before Adolis Garcia broke through in the fourth with a solo home run. Ginn otherwise held the Rangers offense at bay, though he was pulled after just 58 pitches. Ginn's strikeout numbers were notably down after he went into Tuesday's start donning an 11.2 K/9. He pitched well enough to get another crack at starting and would line up to make another start this weekend against Houston if he gets that chance.