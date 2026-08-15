J.T. Ginn headshot

J.T. Ginn News: Fades in sixth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Ginn (8-7) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Rangers.

Ginn had allowed just one run through five frames, but he faded in the sixth. Wyatt Langford's two-run home run ultimately cost Ginn not only a chance at the win but also took him out of contention for a quality start. Ginn has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 18 innings since he returned from a finger blister. On the year, he has a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 114:53 K:BB through 127.1 innings over 25 games (22 starts). His next outing is projected to be on the road in Kansas City.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Ginn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Ginn See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 15
MLB
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago