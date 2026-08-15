J.T. Ginn News: Fades in sixth inning
Ginn (8-7) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Rangers.
Ginn had allowed just one run through five frames, but he faded in the sixth. Wyatt Langford's two-run home run ultimately cost Ginn not only a chance at the win but also took him out of contention for a quality start. Ginn has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 18 innings since he returned from a finger blister. On the year, he has a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 114:53 K:BB through 127.1 innings over 25 games (22 starts). His next outing is projected to be on the road in Kansas City.
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