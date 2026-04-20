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J.T. Ginn News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Ginn allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Monday.

Ginn fell behind quickly, giving up a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the second. He was able to settle down from there, however, keeping the Mariners out of the scoring column the rest of the way. Ginn's six punchouts were a season high, and he issued just one free pass after walking four batters in his previous outing. The right-hander began the season in the bullpen but has now worked as a starter in each of his past three appearances. In those three starts, he's allowed five runs over a combined 14.2 frames while posting a 13:6 K:BB.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
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