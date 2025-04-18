J.T. Ginn News: Getting another start

Ginn is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Called up from Triple-A Las Vegas last Saturday to replace the struggling Joey Estes in the rotation, Ginn spun a gem in his 2025 debut with the Athletics, limiting the Mets to one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings en route to claiming his second career win in the majors. He'll unsurprisingly end up sticking around for another turn through the rotation, and his ability to keep the ball on the ground should come in handy at American Family Field, which has historically been one of the better ballparks in baseball for home-run production.