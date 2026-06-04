J.T. Ginn News: Let down by bullpen after QS

Ginn completed six innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Ginn was outstanding Thursday, holding Chicago scoreless until Pete Crow-Armstrong tagged him for a solo homer in the sixth inning. That proved to be the righty hurler's final frame, though he was at only 88 pitches and held a 4-1 lead when he was pulled. Ginn had his swing-and-miss stuff working, racking up 19 whiffs and eight punchouts, and he looked to be on his way to a victory until the Athletics' bullpen gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Despite having to settle for a no-decision, Ginn recorded his fifth quality start over his past six outings, and he hasn't given up more than two runs in any appearance over that span. He'll enter his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup against Milwaukee, holding a strong 2.74 ERA and 1.08 WHIP along with a 60:27 K:BB through 65.2 innings spanning 14 appearances (11 starts).