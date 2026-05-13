J.T. Ginn News: Limits damage in win

Ginn (2-1) allowed one unearned run on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Ginn got away with pitching to contact in this outing. He threw 63 of 95 pitches for strikes and came away with his second quality start in a row. The right-hander is now at a 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings over 10 appearances (seven starts) this season. Ginn can be useful in fantasy in favorable matchups, and he'll have one of those in his next projected start, which is lined up to be on the road versus the Angels early next week.