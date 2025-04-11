J.T. Ginn News: Named Saturday's starter

The Athletics will recall Ginn from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Saturday's game against the Mets, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

The A's were down a man in their rotation after optioning Joey Estes to Triple-A following his ugly outing Sunday, so they'll now give Ginn another look in the bigs. The 25-year-old righty has looked great so far in the minors, allowing just two runs in 11 innings while striking out 19 batters and walking two.