J.T. Ginn

J.T. Ginn News: Named Saturday's starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

The Athletics will recall Ginn from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Saturday's game against the Mets, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

The A's were down a man in their rotation after optioning Joey Estes to Triple-A following his ugly outing Sunday, so they'll now give Ginn another look in the bigs. The 25-year-old righty has looked great so far in the minors, allowing just two runs in 11 innings while striking out 19 batters and walking two.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
