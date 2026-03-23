J.T. Ginn News: Part of Opening Day bullpen

The Athletics announced Monday that Ginn will be part of the team's bullpen to begin the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ginn has made 22 of his 31 career appearances with the Athletics as a starter and was given the chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training, but he'll ultimately have to settle for a spot in the bullpen after yielding a 10.60 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 15 innings during the Cactus League. With Jack Perkins beginning the season at Triple-A Las Vegas and Ginn and Luis Medina slated to operate as multi-inning options out of the bullpen, the Athletics will head into Opening Day with Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Jacob Lopez, Luis Morales and Aaron Civale as their five-man rotation.