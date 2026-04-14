J.T. Ginn News: Picking up another start Wednesday
Ginn is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers at Sutter Health Park, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Ginn won a bullpen job with the Athletics coming out of spring training, but after making his first three appearances of the season as a reliever, he moved into the rotation last Friday in place of Luis Morales, who was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The right-hander handled a limited workload while taking a no-decision in the Athletics' 4-0 win over the Mets, working four innings and striking out four while allowing just one hit and one walk. He tossed 68 pitches in that start and could be pushed up into the 75-to-85 range Wednesday.
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