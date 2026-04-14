J.T. Ginn headshot

J.T. Ginn News: Picking up another start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ginn is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers at Sutter Health Park, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ginn won a bullpen job with the Athletics coming out of spring training, but after making his first three appearances of the season as a reliever, he moved into the rotation last Friday in place of Luis Morales, who was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The right-hander handled a limited workload while taking a no-decision in the Athletics' 4-0 win over the Mets, working four innings and striking out four while allowing just one hit and one walk. He tossed 68 pitches in that start and could be pushed up into the 75-to-85 range Wednesday.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Ginn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Ginn See More
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
39 days ago