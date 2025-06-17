J.T. Ginn News: Pitches out of bullpen Monday
Ginn struck out five over three scoreless innings in a relief appearance Monday against the Astros.
The Athletics didn't reveal what role Ginn would take on when they activated him from the 15-day injured list prior to Monday's contest, but it appears he will work out of the bullpen for now. With Ginn operating in a relief role, Jacob Lopez should remain in the A's rotation for the time being.
