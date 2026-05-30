J.T. Ginn News: Rebounds well with win over Yankees
Ginn (3-3) allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Yankees on Saturday.
Ginn rebounded well after his shortest start of the year, in which he walked six batters over 2.1 no-hit innings. The right-hander walked multiple batters for the fourth time this season, but the Yankees were largely unable to take advantage. This was his fourth quality start over six outings in May, and he's now at a 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 13 appearances (10 starts) this season. Ginn is tentatively projected to make his next start at Houston.
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