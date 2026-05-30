J.T. Ginn headshot

J.T. Ginn News: Rebounds well with win over Yankees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Ginn (3-3) allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Ginn rebounded well after his shortest start of the year, in which he walked six batters over 2.1 no-hit innings. The right-hander walked multiple batters for the fourth time this season, but the Yankees were largely unable to take advantage. This was his fourth quality start over six outings in May, and he's now at a 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 13 appearances (10 starts) this season. Ginn is tentatively projected to make his next start at Houston.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Ginn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Ginn See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago