J.T. Ginn News: Recalled ahead of start

The Athletics recalled Ginn from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of his start against the Mets.

The 25-year-old righty will be replacing Joey Estes in the Athletics' rotation, as the latter was relegated to the minors following a poor performance Sunday. Ginn, meanwhile, has hit the ground running in the minors with a 1.64 ERA and 0.64 WHIP alongside a 19:2 K:BB through 11 innings. Angel Perdomo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.