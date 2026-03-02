J.T. Ginn News: Scoreless spring outing

Ginn allowed one hit and two walks across three scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Reds. He struck out two.

Ginn turned in another solid outing and is now up to five scoreless innings across two appearances this spring. After topping out at 98 mph and averaging 96.9 mph on his sinker in his first appearance, the right-hander averaged 94.1 mph on the pitch Sunday with a high of 95.3 mph, still an improvement over last season's 93.4 mph average mark. Competing with Jacob Lopez (elbow), Luis Morales and Jack Perkins for a spot in the Athletics' rotation, Ginn is making a strong early impression this spring.