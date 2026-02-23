J.T. Ginn News: Strong showing in spring debut
Ginn allowed no hits or walks across two scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Giants.
Ginn came out sharp in his spring debut, striking out the side in the first inning and ultimately retiring all six batters he faced across two scoreless frames. The right-hander struggled to a 5.08 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 23 appearances (16 starts) spanning 90.1 innings with the Athletics last season. Jacob Lopez and Luis Morales likely have the inside track on the final two rotation spots, but strong spring showings like Monday's will bolster Ginn's case for a role, whether in the starting staff or out of the bullpen.
