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J.T. Ginn News: Struggles with command in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 10:47pm

Ginn (2-3) allowed two runs over 2.1 hitless innings while striking out four and walking six to take the loss versus the Padres on Saturday. He also hit one batter.

Ginn's command was almost completely absent in this outing, his first start after he flirted with a no-hitter. The right-hander has had occasional mishaps with command, as this is the third time he's walked four or more batters in an outing this season. It led to an early exit -- he needed 73 pitches (40 strikes) to get his seven outs Saturday in his shortest start of the year. He's now at a 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB through 53.2 innings over 12 appearances (nine starts). Assuming there was no injury-related reason for his wildness, Ginn is projected to make his next start at home versus the Yankees.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
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