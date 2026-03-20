J.T. Ginn News: Surrenders six runs in spring loss
Ginn allowed six runs on five hits and two hit-by-pitches across two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners. He struck out one.
Ginn made his first relief appearance of the spring and was hit hard, entering in the seventh inning and hitting Rob Refsnyder with his first pitch before things unraveled into a six-run frame. The right-hander was unable to finish the inning, getting lifted for Brooks Kriske after a two-out, three-RBI double by Cal Raleigh. After looking sharp in his first two Cactus League starts with improved velocity, Ginn has faltered since, allowing 14 runs across his past three outings, with his sinker averaging 92.2 mph Thursday, down from 93.4 mph last season. This rough stretch leaves the 26-year-old on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot in either a starting or relief role, and he's likely ticketed to begin the year at Triple-A Las Vegas.
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