J.T. Ginn News: Tapped to start Friday's game
Ginn will be the Athletics' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Mets, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics created a vacancy in their rotation by optioning the struggling Luis Morales earlier this week, and Ginn will fill that void. It will be the first starting assignment this season for Ginn, who has yielded four runs with a 4:2 K:BB over seven innings out of the bullpen so far this season. The 26-year-old collected a 5.08 ERA and 99:31 K:BB over 90.1 frames covering 16 starts and seven relief outings for the A's in 2025.
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