J.T. Ginn News: Tosses four frames in no-decision
Ginn didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mets. He tossed four scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out four.
Ginn had allowed four runs with a 4:2 K:BB over seven innings out of the bullpen this season before making this start, and he looked poised, tossing 44 of his 68 pitches for strikes and limiting the damage to just two baserunners. It remains to be seen if Ginn will remain in the rotation, but if he does, his next start would tentatively come against the Rangers at home next week.
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