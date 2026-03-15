J.T. Realmuto Injury: Battling illness

Realmuto has been under the weather the past few days but could return to the Phillies' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto has a .786 OPS through 19 plate appearances during spring training, so the illness shouldn't affect his availability for the start of the regular season. The 34-year-old is coming off a 2025 regular season that saw him post his worst OPS (.699) since his second MLB campaign in 2015.