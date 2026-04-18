J.T. Realmuto Injury: Day-to-day with back injury
Realmuto aggravated a back injury during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Realmuto went hitless in two at-bats before being lifted in the sixth inning Saturday, but according to Varnes, the catcher initially suffered the injury in Friday's series opener during a play at the plate. He is expected to be re-evaluated early Sunday, at which point the Phillies will have a better feel for whether the veteran backstop will require a stint on the the injured list.
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