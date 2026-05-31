J.T. Realmuto Injury: Dealing with bruised wrist
Realmuto suffered a bruised left wrist in Sunday's contest against the Dodgers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Realmuto exited the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after getting hit in the left wrist by a fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the top of the third frame. The team is expected to have him undergo further evaluation on the wrist.
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