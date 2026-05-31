J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: Dealing with bruised wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Realmuto suffered a bruised left wrist in Sunday's contest against the Dodgers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto exited the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after getting hit in the left wrist by a fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the top of the third frame. The team is expected to have him undergo further evaluation on the wrist.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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