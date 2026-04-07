J.T. Realmuto Injury: Departs with bruised foot
Realmuto was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with a bruised right foot, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto was hit on the foot by a foul tip while catching in the first inning, and he was replaced by Rafael Marchan in the second. The fact that the Phillies are calling Realmuto's injury a bruise suggests he didn't suffer a fracture, though the team may still give him a break during Wednesday's series finale so he can properly recover.
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