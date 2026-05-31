J.T. Realmuto Injury: Exits early Sunday

Realmuto exited Sunday's contest against the Dodgers in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left hand/wrist, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto took a 97.1 mph fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto off his left hand/wrist in the top of the third inning, ultimately remaining in the game until the bottom of the fourth frame. His ability to stay in the game in any capacity could be a positive sign, but in the meantime, Rafael Marchan has taken over behind the plate versus Los Angeles. More information on the status of Realmuto will likely be provided in the near future.