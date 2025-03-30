Fantasy Baseball
J.T. Realmuto Injury: Expected to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Realmuto (foot) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener against Colorado, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto fouled a pitch off his foot in Saturday's game against the Nationals and was out of the lineup in Sunday's series finale due to a left foot contusion, but he's likely to be back in action after catching a breather. Through nine at-bats this season, the star backstop has one hit (a triple) and two RBI.

