J.T. Realmuto Injury: Expected to return Monday

Realmuto (foot) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener against Colorado, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto fouled a pitch off his foot in Saturday's game against the Nationals and was out of the lineup in Sunday's series finale due to a left foot contusion, but he's likely to be back in action after catching a breather. Through nine at-bats this season, the star backstop has one hit (a triple) and two RBI.